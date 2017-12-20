Ulrich “Uli” Bihlmayer, DJ9KR, who was active in the Deutscher Amateur Radio Club’s (DARC) Monitoring System for more than 40 years, died on December 16. Bihlmayer headed the DARC program from 1986 until 2012, and he also served as Deputy Coordinator of the International Amateur Radio Union Region 1 (IARU-R1) Monitoring System (Intruder Watch) (IARUMS). He also helped to promote international goodwill through ham radio, and the DARC recognized his contributions by conferring its Gold Badge of Honor.