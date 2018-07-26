Jason Johnston, KC5HWB, who produces the “Ham Radio 2.0” program on YouTube, will produce video for the 2018 ARRL-TAPR Digital Communications Conference (DCC) this September in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The former producer, Gary Pearce, KN4AQ, of “HamRadioNow” has retired from producing ham radio programs. The DCC videos are sanctioned by TAPR, but produced independently.

Johnston has announced a Kickstarter campaign to raise $2,100 to fund this year’s production costs. He plans to record on video every DCC presentation. The DCC is not broadcast live. Video is recorded, edited, and released on YouTube following the conference.

TAPR President Steve Bible, N7HPR, has credited the videos with spurring new interest and conference attendance. Pearce had produced video of the DCC since 2008, initially on DVD. He produced the “HamRadioNow” webcast since 2012, and that program continues with co-host David Goldenberg, W0DHG, at the helm.

All DCC presentations since 2008, including those originally released on DVD, are available online.