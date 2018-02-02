Opportunities for Amateur Radio and non-amateur volunteers are available for the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 16, sponsored by the Boston Athletic Association (BAA). Amateur Radio volunteers are needed for starting line, course, and finish line positions, and non-amateur volunteers are wanted for medical transportation and various other medical and logistical roles. Volunteer registration is open through Wednesday, February 7.

Those interested in volunteering for the 2018 Boston Marathon but unsure if they will be able to participate in April should register now and notify the volunteer coordinators later, if it turns out they will not be able to attend.

“It will be very difficult to bring in volunteers once registration closes, and if you register but can no longer volunteer at the event, please let us know as early as possible so contingency planning can be completed,” the Boston Marathon Amateur Radio Communications Committee has announced.

Amateur Radio volunteers do not need to specify any group name or passcode; just request at least one ham radio assignment of your preference. Volunteers will receive an application confirmation number. Returning volunteers will be asked to provide a BAA Volunteer Loyalty Number, sent by BAA via e-mail in early January.

“Help us get the word out by forwarding this e-mail to your club and other hams who might like to volunteer, and for non-hams to any volunteer groups who might be interested in supporting the event,” the Committee said. “If you know new amateurs or other new people involved in volunteering for events, let them know. Even a quick mention at your club meeting or regular meeting of your organization can be a big help.”

Prospective Amateur Radio volunteers should visit the Boston Marathon - Amateur Radio Communications page or the Boston Marathon Volunteer Registration page for more information.

“Volunteering at the Marathon is a big job, and we appreciate the time and effort everyone puts into it,” the Committee said. “We’re happy to do what we can to make your work more comfortable or effective.” — Thanks to Matthew Forman, K6MCF, and Rob Macedo, KD1CY, of the Boston Marathon Amateur Radio Communications Committee