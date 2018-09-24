The VP6D Ducie Island 2018 DXpedition, on schedule to begin October 20, has announced that it will use DXA to post contacts on a near real-time basis. “Bob Schmieder, KK6EK, of Cordell Expeditions, offered the use of DXA, and we gladly accepted,” the DXpedition said in a news update this week.

“Within 60 seconds of your contact with VP6D, the browser page is automatically updated to show your call sign; this confirms that your contact is in the log (DXA reads the VP6D log). This process eliminates the need for duplicate contacts on the same band/mode and minimizes the confusion caused by pirates or other DXpeditions operating at the same time.”

The DXpedition leaders said they performed an end-to-end test of the DXA system, and expressed confidence that DXA “will significantly reduce, or eliminate, the hundreds of emails asking for ‘log checks.’ If you see your call sign on DXA you’re in the log.”

The VP6D Ducie Island 2018 DXpedition will continue from October 20 through November 3. The VP6D team also plans to put Ducie Island on 6-meter moonbounce for the first time ever. Operation will be on 50.200 MHz using JT65.