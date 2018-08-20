The equipment to be used for the VP6D Ducie Island DXpedition later this year is on its way to the M/V Braveheart in New Zealand. The Braveheart, captained by Nigel Jolly, K6NRJ, will transport the DXpedition team and their equipment to Ducie Island. Elecraft radios in the shipment are the same ones used by the successful Baker Island KH1/KH7Z DXpedition. Consolidated on five pallets, the shipment weighs more than a ton and a half and will fly via Hong Kong for delivery.

“It’s been a busy several weeks to get all the equipment consolidated, integrated, tested, and packed for shipment,” a DXpedition news release said. “The next major milestone will be in October when team members begin their journey to meet the Braveheart in French Polynesia.

The DXpedition has been nearly 16 months in the planning and coordination. Ducie is the 19th most-wanted DXCC entity, according to Club Log.” The Perseverance DX Group (PDXG) is sponsoring the DXpedition, set for October 20 – November 3. — Thanks to the VP6D Ducie Island DXpedition