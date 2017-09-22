W1AW Suspending Transmissions This Evening, Will Pass Health-and-Welfare Traffic from Puerto Rico
As part of the ongoing communications efforts in the wake of Hurricane Maria, Hiram Percy Maxim Memorial Station W1AW has suspended its regular bulletin and code practice transmissions for the evening of Friday, September 22, to assist in handling outbound health-and-welfare traffic from Puerto Rico.
Radio amateurs are reminded to keep the SATERN frequency of 14.265 MHz clear at this time, to facilitate communications necessary for the Hurricane Maria response.
Back