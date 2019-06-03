The 50-member volunteer crew of the Queen Mary W6RO Nate Brightman Wireless Room will mount a month-long special event in April to mark the 40th anniversary of the station’s opening on the museum ship in Long Beach, California. Launched April 22, W6RO was the first of what has grown to more than 100 Amateur Radio stations based on museum ships around the world. Crew members work tirelessly to keep W6RO on the air and make as many contacts as possible during April. Station manager David Akins, N6HHR, has set a goal of 1,000 logged contacts during the 30-day event.

A commemorative QSL card will be available with an SASE. Founded by Nate Brightman, K6OSC (SK), W6RO is the club station of the Associated Radio Amateurs of Long Beach. Brightman served as station manager for 34 years until his retirement in 2013. Brightman died in 2016 at age 99.