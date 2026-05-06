Washington Governor Bob Ferguson has issued a video message recognizing the important role Amateur Radio Operators play in supporting communities across the state and encouraging public awareness of Amateur Radio as ARRL Field Day approaches later this month. In the video, Governor Ferguson highlights the critical service radio amateurs provide with communications support during emergencies and natural disasters when traditional communications systems may be disrupted.

Watch the video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhBR9z7Q14k

The Governor's message comes as Amateur Radio Operators across the United States and Canada prepare for ARRL Field Day, June 27 – 28, 2026, the largest annual on-the-air operating event in North America. Organized by ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio®, Field Day has been held annually since 1933 and demonstrates amateur radio's ability to establish reliable communications under a wide range of conditions.

“During emergencies and natural disasters in Washington state, [hams] may provide one of the only forms of available communications,” said Governor Ferguson. “Field Day is a day for the public to see this communication in action with presentations and activities for all ages.”

The video was developed and produced by the Olympia Amateur Radio Society (OARS), an ARRL Special Service Club serving the Olympia and Thurston County area. Club leaders said the goal was to create a message that radio clubs throughout Washington can use to help educate the public about Amateur Radio and encourage participation in Field Day activities.

“Several months ago, we set out to partner with Governor Bob Ferguson to produce a short but meaningful video highlighting the vital contributions Amateur Radio Operators make to Washington residents every day,” said Doug Grover, N7POV, Director of Marketing and Communications for OARS. “We believe Field Day provides an excellent opportunity to amplify the message of Amateur Radio and emergency communications across our state.”

OARS will host its 2026 ARRL Field Day operation at Market Depot Park in Lacey, Washington, where hams will demonstrate emergency communications capabilities, offer hands-on activities for visitors, conduct license examinations, and showcase the technical and public service aspects of Amateur Radio.

The Governor's message underscores the continuing importance of Amateur Radio as a volunteer-driven communications resource that serves communities before, during, and after emergencies. As clubs nationwide prepare for Field Day 2026, the video offers another opportunity to highlight Amateur Radio's longstanding tradition of public service, technical innovation, and community engagement.

For information about the Olympia Amateur Radio Society, visit www.olyham.org/.

For more information about ARRL Field Day, visit www.arrl.org/field-day.

ARRL also encourages Amateur Radio Operators to participate in the letter writing campaign, located at Send-A-Letter.org/HOA, supporting the bipartisan Amateur Radio Emergency Preparedness Act. The national legislation seeks to ensure that Amateur Radio Operators can install and maintain effective outdoor antennas at residences where private land-use restrictions might otherwise prohibit them, helping communities maintain resilient emergency communications capabilities during disasters.