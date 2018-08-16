A second group of young operators will attempt a landing at Market Reef on August 18 for a week of operating from the Youth on the Air station, OJ0C, at the remote lighthouse outpost. They hope to take part in the International Lighthouse/Lightship Weekend (ILLW) event.

The Market Reef lighthouse is located so low that waves can roll over the entire DXCC entity. With no jetty, landing can be hazardous.

Martti Laine, OH2BH, reports the first youth team enjoyed “outstanding success” in July, making 4,634 contacts with 89 DXCC entities. The second group will include Pieter, ON3DI; Florian, OE3FTA; Horia, YO3IMD, and Elias, OH2EP. The weather is also expected to be a challenge, with winds predicted to approach the 10 meters per second limit.

The Finnish Lighthouse Society and the Amateur Radio League of Finland (SRAL), in conjunction with OH-DX-Foundation (OHDXF) and DX University (DXU), are organizing the first-ever International Youth At Sea (IYAS) cultural exchange radio activity, with support from the Yasme Foundation.

Operators will participate in daily hands-on workshops of safety and survival at the remote lighthouse. In addition, they will gain experience in efficient radio operation. QSL OJ0C via OH3JR.