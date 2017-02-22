The winter 2017 issue of Radio Waves — News you can use for license instruction and radio science education, is now available.

In this issue: How to Start a High School Amateur Radio Club in Six Easy Steps; Rhode Island School ARISS Contact Takes Off with the Public; Citizen Scientist Opportunities for Radio Amateurs, and Science Lessons for Solar Week. Plus the Instructor Corner, Update on the Instructor Reporting and Recognition Program, Licensing Updates, Education & Technology Program News, and more.

The current issue and all past issues are available on the ARRL website.