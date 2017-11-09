WA2NYC has been on the air since September 8 to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.

“This station will commemorate the 16th anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center in New York City,” said the post on the club’s QRZ.com website. “We remember the over twenty-nine hundred people who lost their lives on that day.”

The special event is operating on or near 7.220, 14.265, 21.350, and 28.450 MHz. QSL direct or via Logbook of The World (LoTW). Note that 14.265 MHz is the operating frequency of the Salvation Army Team Emergency Network (SATERN), which holds a daily net on that frequency and has been on alert for storm-related emergency traffic.