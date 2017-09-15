As preparations are under way for the next World Radiosport Team Championship event — WRTC 2018 in Germany next July — the WRTC Sanctioning Committee is already looking ahead to potential locations for WRTC 2022. The committee is responsible for evaluating requests to host a WRTC event and selecting the winning applicant. It’s hoping to announce the host for WRTC 2022 at the WRTC 2018 closing ceremonies next summer.

“Like the international Olympics, it is important to provide continuity for the WRTC program and give the radiosport community as much time as possible to prepare for each event,” Sanctioning Committee President Tine Brajnik, S50A, said in a news release. “Thus, it is appropriate at this time to begin the process of considering where WRTC 2022 will be held and who will make up the organizing committee.”

To begin the evaluation process, the WRTC Sanctioning Committee is requesting written letters of intent, identifying the group's primary leaders and contact information, along with the general time frame and event location. The announcement said the committee will then respond with the WRTC requirements document, “from which a formal proposal can be created.” The deadline to submit a letter of intent is December 31, 2017, and then formal proposals will be accepted until March 1, 2018. Letters of intent should be directed to Tina Brajnik at Velike Lipljene 24, 1311 TURJAK, Slovenia.

The committee noted that preparations for WRTC 2018 are going well, the final round of qualifying scores has been published, and applications for team leaders are being accepted. “We congratulate the WRTC 2018 committee on their superb organization and transparency to date!” the Sanctioning Committee said.

“The WRTC Sanctioning Committee stands ready to answer questions and provide whatever information we can to assist potential hosts in expressing interest and making an application,” the committee continued. “Since the first WRTC in 1990, the event has grown due to the enthusiastic endorsement of the world radiosport community. It is a distinct pleasure to begin the long journey towards the 9th WRTC in 2022 — wherever it may be held.”