The October 4 webinar, “A Look at Propagation for the 2017 2018 Contest Season,” sponsored by the World Wide Radio Operators Foundation (WWROF), has been posted. Conducting the webinar were Carl Luetzelschwab, K9LA, and Frank Donovan, W3LPL. Contesters and DXers alike will appreciate their predictions and suggestions as to what to expect over the next few years in terms of HF conditions.

The discussion covers such topics as “Adapting Your DX Contest Strategies to the Steadily Declining Solar Cycle,” 160-, 80-, and 40-meter propagation at this point in the cycle, and some explanations as to why making contacts with Southeast Asia, focusing on K4ZW’s DXpeditions to Laos, is so difficult.

The near-term prediction for conditions during the ARRL November Sweepstakes suggests that the lower bands will bethe most productive. A question-and-answer session followed the live webinar.

The PowerPoint slides from the presentation also are available in PDF form. — Thanks to Ken Claerbout, K4ZW