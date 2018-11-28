SKYWARN™ Recognition Day (SRD) 2018 takes place on Saturday, December 1, from 0000 until 2400 UTC, and Maxim Memorial Station W1AW will be active as bonus station WX1AW, the call sign of The HQ Doods Recreational Deployment Team. Developed in 1999 by the National Weather Service (NWS) and ARRL, SRD celebrates the contributions that SKYWARN volunteers make to the NWS mission of protecting life and property. During SKYWARN Recognition Day, many special event stations will be on the air from NWS offices, contacting radio amateurs around the world.

The object of SRD is for all amateur stations to exchange contact information with as many National Weather Service stations as possible on 80, 40, 20, 15, 10, 6, and 2 meters, plus 70 centimeters. Contacts via repeaters are permitted. Stations should exchange call sign, signal report, and location, plus a quick description of the weather at your location (e.g., sunny, partly cloudy, windy, rainy, etc). EchoLink and IRLP nodes, including the Voice over Internet Protocol Weather Net (VoIP-WX), are expected to be active as well.

“Amateur Radio operators comprise a large percentage of the SKYWARN volunteers across the country,” the NWS announcement said. “Amateur Radio operators also provide vital communication between the NWS and emergency management if normal communications become inoperative.”

W1AW Station Manager Joe Carcia, NJ1Q, said WX1AW will be active on 40 and 20 meters using SSB and possibly CW, and will monitor local VHF and UHF repeaters. WX1AW will also monitor W1AW IRLP Node 4292, and Carcia asked IRLP users to limit transmissions to the basic exchange to avoid congestion on the node.

WX1AW counts as a Bonus Station during SKYWARN Recognition Day, and contacts will be uploaded to LoTW after the event. QSL via QRZ.com include an S.A.S.E.

WX4NHC at the National Hurricane Center also will be on the air for SRD, 1300 – 1700 UTC for its 20th year of SRD participation.

Event certificates are electronic and printable from the main website at the conclusion of SRD. Submit SRD log summaries using the online submission form.