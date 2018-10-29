The Yasme Foundation has announced “a significant grant” to Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) in support of ARISS’s effort to upgrade Amateur Radio equipment and systems on the space station. ARISS mounted a fund-raising campaign earlier this year to cover the costs of its next-gen Interoperable Radio System, which will replace the aging and intermittent ISS Amateur Radio gear now in space.

“Putting and keeping Amateur Radio in space is a significant expense and needs the support of the entire amateur community,” Yasme Foundation President Ward Silver, N0AX, said in announcing the grant as well as several excellence awards. Silver noted that ARISS-International delegates learned recently that an ARISS plan is under consideration by NASA’s Deep Space Gateway (DSG) program.

The Yasme Excellence Award is presented to individuals and groups who, through their own service, creativity, effort and dedication, have made a significant contribution to Amateur Radio. The Foundation announced these Excellence Award recipients:

Brian Machesney, K1LI, and Michelle Guenard in recognition of their extraordinary efforts on behalf of Commonwealth of Dominica communities in the wake of the 2017 hurricane season. Their efforts included fund raising, delivery of communication equipment, on-site support, and application of Amateur Radio technology to support ongoing recovery efforts.

Fred Kleber, K9VV, in recognition of his leadership and technical skills that support the Virgin Islands' emergency communication capabilities. "Fred has been a key player long before hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated the islands," Yasme Foundation said. "He is hard at work today, rebuilding and extending the inter-island communication systems even after his own station suffered extensive damage." Kleber serves as ARRL US Virgin Islands Section Manager.

Zorro Miyazawa, JH1AJT, for his extensive promotion of Amateur Radio in developing counties. The Yasme Foundation Board said governments and telecommunication administrators in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Eritrea, and Myanmar "have benefited from Zorro's patient and skillful efforts, supporting his own government and his fellow amateurs in Japan and around the world."

Stu Phillips, K6TU, for contributions to Amateur Radio through his Propagation and DX Strategy website. The Foundation singled out Phillips' innovative tools, free for amateur use, that enhance the use of the High Frequency Terrain Analysis program developed by Dean Straw, N6BV, a 2012 Excellence Award recipient in 2012.

Randy Wright, W6CUA, in recognition of his long service Yasme Foundation Awards Manager. "His steady efforts and exacting attention to detail and customer service are greatly appreciated," the announcement said.

The Yasme Excellence Award is in the form of a cash grant and an individually-engraved crystal globe.

The Yasme Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation organized to support scientific and educational projects related to Amateur Rdio, including DXing and the introduction and promotion of Amateur Radio in developing countries.