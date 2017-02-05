The Yasme Foundation has announced several grants aimed at encouraging and promoting youth participation in Amateur Radio and advancing activities that result in new licensees around the world.

Yasme has designated grants that will allow young radio amateurs to attend the 7th Youngsters on the Air (YOTA) UK 2017 conference this August in England. More than 100 young radio amateurs from all three IARU regions will gather to participate in Amateur Radio programs and workshops as well as cross-cultural exchanges and social interaction.

“Gatherings such as YOTA exemplify the ability of amateurs to work together across national borders and ethnicities in the best ‘ham spirit’ of friendship,” the Yasme Board said in announcing the grant. The Yasme Foundation will continue its support of YOTA by assisting two young radio amateurs each from Ethiopia, Tunisia, and Kosovo to attend YOTA UK 2017 this summer.

The Yasme board also made a grant to Kevin Richardson, G0PEK, and his daughter Lauren, M6HLR, to purchase of Amateur Radio direction finding, HF, VHF, and UHF portable radio equipment in support of their activities to encourage youth involvement in Amateur Radio in the UK.

Yasme has been a frequent supporter of Contest University (CTU), and the Foundation has designated a grant to CTU to facilitate the attendance of Dr. Tamitha Skov at the CTU session held in conjunction with Hamvention 2017. At the CTU in Dayton, she will discuss “The Wonderful World of Space Weather.” A research scientist at The Aerospace Corporation of El Segundo, California, Skov is a frequent lecturer in the fields of solar and space physics. She posts her “Space Weather Woman” presentations on YouTube.

The Yasme Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation organized to conduct scientific and educational projects related to Amateur Radio, including DXing and the introduction and promotion of Amateur Radio in developing countries.