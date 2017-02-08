Young radio amateurs attending the YOTA 2017 event at Gilwell Park will get a chance to talk via Amateur Radio with astronaut Paulo Nespoli, IZ0JPA, on the International Space Station (ISS), thanks to the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) program.

Nespoli, a newcomer to the ISS crew, will operate NA1SS in the ISS Columbus module, to talk with those attending YOTA 2017, taking place August 5-12 at Gilwell Park on the Essex/London border. The call sign of the Gilwell Park station will be GB4YOTA, and the contact is planned to take place on Tuesday, August 8, at 1838 UTC.

RSGB is hosting YOTA 2017, and 80 young radio amateurs from all over IARU Region 1 (Europe/Africa) as well as from Japan will be attending.