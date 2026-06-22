While many teenagers spend their evenings playing video games or scrolling social media, 14-year-old amateur radio (also known as “ham radio”) operator Micah Sandoval, KB4MPS, was busy this past week making radio contacts across the US. Sandoval participated as part of a special event station supporting the ARRL America250 Worked All States (WAS) Award program, a year-long operating event celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the United States. ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® is a Supporting Partner of America250 the national, nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to lead the commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, a milestone that marks America’s Semiquincentennial.

Operating alongside his mentor, James Hooper, K9QJS, Sandoval logged over 150 ham radio contacts. The event has attracted the participation of ham radio operators from across the country, and even around the world.

Sandoval’s amateur radio journey began when he was just nine years old. Inspired by his grandfather, Philip Wagner, WA6NER, who would bring a handheld radio during visits, Sandoval became fascinated by the hobby. That early interest turned into a passion for amateur radio when he earned his Technician Class license in October 2022, upgraded to General Class in June 2025, and achieved the highest amateur radio license level, Amateur Extra, a month later at the age of 13.

Asked whether he encourages other young people to explore amateur radio, Sandoval said, “Yes, I do talk to them and recommend they at least look into it and the things it can teach you.”

Sandoval continues to learn about amateur radio, communications, public service, and emergency preparedness. He is also involved with a faith-based youth leadership and outdoor adventure program, teaching and inspiring the next generation about ham radio.

Throughout 2026, ARRL has assigned the iconic W1AW call sign to stations nationwide, activating each state twice during the year. W1AW is a memorial to ARRL’s Founding President, Hiram Percy Maxim (1914-1936). Sandoval’s participation with the W1AW/4 activation showcased not only the technical side of amateur radio but also the value of mentorship. With guidance from James Hooper, Sandoval gained valuable operating experience while contributing to a successful special event activation on the airwaves.

The ARRL America250 WAS event runs through December 31. Ham radio operators can pursue the award by making contact with other hams in all 50 states and confirming their contacts through the ARRL Logbook of The World® – LoTW®. A process for ordering the award certificate and endorsements will be available soon.

Three separate endorsements can be earned by confirming contacts with all 50 states on CW (Morse code) and phone and digital modes for a Triple Play; by contacting the W1AW/portable station activations in all 50 states, or by contacting ARRL-affiliated radio clubs in all 50 states.

For more information about the ARRL America250 Worked All States Award, visit www.arrl.org/america250-was. See also “ARRL Joins America250 as a Supporting Partner for the Nation’s 250th Anniversary” atwww.arrl.org/america250.