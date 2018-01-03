ARRL

Youngsters on the Air Spawns Nordics On The Air Camp

03/01/2018

The successful Youngsters on the Air (YOTA) program in International Amateur Radio Union Region 1 has given rise to its first sub-regional YOTA camp — Nordics On The Air (NOTA), now under way until March 4 near Sundsvall/Härnösand in central Sweden.

SSA, Sweden’s IARU member society, is hosting the camp for young radio amateurs, being held inside an old military base in a mountain on an island connected to the mainland by ferry.

The camp features three HF stations covering 20, 40, and 80 meters plus VHF, using the call sign SM8YOTA. 



