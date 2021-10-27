The 3Y0J Bouvet Island DXpedition team says that with its first deposit on its contract to have the SS Marama provide transportation to Bouvet, it has confirmed its plans to activate the second most-wanted DXCC entity in November 2022.

“It is a huge task and undertaking to go to Bouvet, and we still critically need additional upfront support to close the budget,” said the amateur radio DXpeditions team of co-leaders Ken Opskar, LA7GIA; Rune Øye, LA7THA, and Erwann Merrien, LB1QI. The DXpedition announced that two more operators will join the adventure, taking the number to 13.

Dave Jorgensen, WD5COV, is an avid DXer and experienced DXpeditioner. He is vice president of the Intrepid-DX Group, which had hoped to mount a DXpedition to Bouvet before its plans broke down.

The second new team member, identified as “Peter,” is described as “an experienced captain and expedition leader.” Peter has experience in offshore, uncharted, and remote polar sailing, and he “specializes in supporting some of the most complex expeditions in the Arctic and Antarctica.” He will oversee the Zodiac landings and serve as a digital mode (FT#) operator.

“Our preparation for Bouvet includes planning, constructing, and testing a system for landing Zodiacs safely, [and] this will be tested in rough sea in Norway before and after Christmas,” the 3Y0J team said in its news release. “We plan for safely landing the Zodiacs in different manners also with some swell, unmanned, and with less risk for operators. And we prepare for the event that Zodiacs are capsizing, and we still can retrieve the equipment. We have done the first prelim sea trials of the Zodiac equipment in Norway and will continue sea trials to further mature the concept.”

According to the announcement, the team plans to use a gasoline-engine powered winch to lift equipment up a cliff to the operating site. This will also be tested in Norway. “We plan to access the 25-foot cliff with professionals means and, if needed, prepare for climbing and bolting a short route to gain access.”

The DXpedition has secured the services of experts having a lot of experience at and around Bouvet Island. “With all these upcoming events and the knowledge in the extended team, rest assured this will be a well-planned and well-executed project,” the team said.

Follow the DXpedition team’s plans from its website and the 3Y0J Facebook page.