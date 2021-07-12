On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, the US Senate confirmed FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel for a new term at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), on a vote of 68-31. President Joe Biden appointed Rosenworcel as Chair of the FCC in late October. The FCC will continue with two Democrats and two Republicans led by Chairwoman Rosenworcel.



ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® previously reported that Senator Richard Blumenthal (CT) had expressed his support and recognition for radio amateurs during Rosenworcel’s renomination hearing. ARRL is hopeful that multiple proceedings will be addressed soon to update or change the FCC’s amateur Part 97 rules to account for changes in technology and operating practices.



The Chairwoman said in a statement after the Senate confirmed her nomination, “People across the country count on the FCC to support the connections they need for work, learning, healthcare, and access to the information we require to make decisions about our lives, our communities, and our country. I look forward to working with the Administration, my colleagues on the Commission and FCC staff, members of Congress, and the public to make the promise of modern communications a reality for everyone, everywhere.”



The nomination of a third Democratic Commissioner remains pending before the Senate. Last week the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee conducted a hearing on President Biden’s nominee, Gigi Sohn, for the remaining Democratic seat. Committee and full Senate votes on her nomination have not yet been scheduled.