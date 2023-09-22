The US Senate confirmed Anna Gomez as the fifth commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission on September 7, 2023. Gomez thanked President Biden for the nomination and the Senate for her confirmation.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve," she said in a statement on her LinkedIn page.

Gomez is an attorney with decades of experience in domestic and international communications law and policy. She served for 12 years in various positions at the FCC, including Deputy Chief of the International Bureau and Senior Legal Advisor. She most recently served as a Senior Advisor for International Information and Communications Policy in the State Department's Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, where she has been leading US preparations for the month-long World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23) that will commence on November 20 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Steve Lang will replace Gomez as head of the US delegation to WRC-2023. Lang is a longtime state department official serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Information and Communications Policy. Lang has been working closely with Gomez on US WRC-2023 delegation preparations.

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® has represented the interests of US radio amateurs in preparation for the conference, and ARRL Technical Relations Specialist Jon Siverling, WB3ERA, has been appointed to the US delegation for WRC-23. ARRL also actively supports the work of the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU), which, as a member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Radiocommunication Sector, participates in conference preparatory work and whose representatives will also attend WRC-23 by invitation as observers in an advisory capacity.