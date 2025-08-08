ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® announces the DXCC® Trident plaque, a new award to honor the accomplishments of radio amateurs who have confirmed contacts with at least 100 ARRL DXCC award entities on each of three modes: phone, CW, and digital. The plaque is endorsable at levels of 200, 300, and Honor Roll, based on achieving that level on all three modes at the time of application.

ARRL Radiosport and Regulatory Affairs Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, says the new award should be exciting to hams. “It gives all participants of the DXCC program, especially those new to DXCC, something fresh to work towards,” he said. ARRL has long had the Worked All States Triple Play award, but this introduces the multi-mode achievement to the DXCC program.

Confirmation of QSOs toward DXCC Trident is done only through the standard process by credits within the ARRL DXCC program via Logbook of The World® (LoTW®). No QSL cards will be accepted with a plaque order. If your DXCC credits are not already visible in LoTW, you must first link your DXCC and LoTW profiles by requesting a credit merge from the ARRL Awards Desk.

The earliest QSO date, and starting date for the DXCC Trident award, is November 1, 1976, when RTTY (now included with all digital QSOs) DXCC was introduced.

Additional details for determining eligibility and instructions for ordering a DXCC Trident plaque are included at www.arrl.org/dxcc-trident-award. The plaque is issued by completing the official DXCC Item Order Form which will be used by the ARRL Awards Department to verify eligibility. Plaque prices include shipping and handling and are subject to change without notice. All prices are in US dollars: shipped to US addresses $95; to Canada $114; to other international $134.

Celebrate your achievement and dedication to the DXCC program across all modes with the ARRL DXCC Trident award – a symbol of excellence in amateur radio operating and DXing.