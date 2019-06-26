The annual Original 13 Colonies Special Event will mark its 11th anniversary this year. The event gets under way on July 1 at 1300 UTC and runs through July 7 at 0400 UTC. Special event stations with 1 × 1 call signs will represent the original 13 US colonies, plus bonus stations K2Z, WM3PEN in Philadelphia and GB13COL in Durham, England.

Each special event station will have its own QRZ.com profile page. Participating stations try to contact all 13 Colony Stations plus the two bonus stations. Call signs and their respective states are K2A, New York; K2B, Virginia; K2C, Rhode Island; K2D, Connecticut; K2E, Delaware; K2F, Maryland; K2G, Georgia; K2H, Massachusetts; K2I, New Jersey; K2J, North Carolina; K2K, New Hampshire; K2L, South Carolina, and K2M, Pennsylvania.

Additional information is on the 13 Colonies website.