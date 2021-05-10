Get ready to bid and support ARRL education programming when the 16th Annual ARRL Online Auction gets under way on Friday, October 8, at 10 AM EDT (1400 UTC). The auction continues through Thursday, October 14. GigaParts is sponsoring this year’s ARRL Online Auction. A preview of the items that will be up for bid begins on Tuesday, October 5. This year’s auction features ARRL Product Review and vintage equipment, classic books, novelties, and the ever-popular ARRL Lab “Mystery” boxes.

Visit the Auction website, register to bid, and check out details on the items available so you’ll be ready to place a bid on your favorites. Plus, keep an eye on the ARRL Facebook page for featured products and auction highlights throughout the event. See the schedule of Important Dates below.

Prospective bidders must register and create an account. Your arrl.org user ID and password will not work on the auction site. Registration is a one-time action. If you have previously registered for the ARRL Online Auction, you can use the same username and password to sign into this year’s auction. (If you have forgotten your username or password, click on the “Help” tab for assistance.)

It’s not necessary to register to browse the items for sale on the site, and you can register at any time during the auction at arrl.auctionanything.com.

ARRL’s Annual Online Auction is an important fundraiser and a critical means of support for ARRL educational programming. Auction proceeds ensure the continuation of programs that support the licensing of new hams, as well as Amateur Radio Emergency Service training, and enhancements to technical and operating education for all ARRL members and the greater Amateur Radio community.

If you don’t want to bid but still would like to contribute to the ARRL Education & Technology Fund, visit arrl.org/donate.

For more information about the ARRL Auction, contact Lisa Tardette, KB1MOI.

Important Dates

Tuesday, October 5: Auction Preview and Registration Opens

Friday, October 8: Auction opens at 10 AM EDT (1400 UTC)

Thursday, October 14: Auction ends at 10 AM EDT (1400 UTC)