Technical papers are solicited for presentation at the 36th Annual ARRL/TAPR Digital Communications Conference (DCC), set for September 15-17 in St. Louis, Missouri, at the Holiday Inn Airport West in Earth City.

Papers will also be published in the Conference Proceedings. Authors do not need to attend the conference to have their papers included in the Proceedings. The submission deadline is July 31, 2017.

Submit papers to via e-mail or via post to Maty Weinberg, KB1EIB, ARRL, 225 Main St., Newington, CT 06111. Papers will be published exactly as submitted, and authors will retain all rights.