The ARRL International Grid Chase Certificates page is now live. As IGC competitions are monthly, people can start generating monthly certificates to display. At year’s end, IGC will have the option to generate a certificate based on year-end tallies. For now, participants can select a month, then select up to 16 band/mode certificates they’d like to create. Participants with more than 16 band/mode activities can choose to generate two certificates to encompass the excess (i.e., more than 16 lines), or can just generate certain band certificates, or just certain mode certificates — even just one band/mode if desired. This is a work in progress, but give it a try! Feedback is welcome.