The 37th annual ARRL-TAPR Digital Communications Conference (DCC) will be held September 14 – 16 at the Sheraton Albuquerque Airport Hotel in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rocky Mountain Ham Radio, New Mexico will be the event’s local sponsor. The premiere technical conference of the year, the DCC is an international forum for radio amateurs to meet, publish their work, and present new ideas and techniques.

Presenters and attendees will have the opportunity to exchange ideas and learn about recent hardware and software advances, theories, experimental results, and practical applications. Topics include software-defined radio (SDR), digital voice, digital satellite communications, Global Positioning System (GPS), precision timing, APRS, digital signal processing (DSP), HF digital modes, internet interoperability with Amateur Radio networks, spread spectrum, adapting IEEE 802.11 and other unlicensed Part 15 systems for Amateur Radio, using TCP/IP networking over Amateur Radio, mesh and peer-to-peer wireless networking, and more.

Technical papers are solicited for presentation at the conference and publication in the conference proceedings. Presentation at the conference is not required for publication. Submit papers by July 31 to Maty Weinberg, KB1EIB, or via mail to Maty Weinberg, ARRL, 225 Main St., Newington, CT 06111.

