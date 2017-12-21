The 37th annual ARRL/TAPR Digital Communications Conference (DCC) will take place September 14-16 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the Sheraton Albuquerque Airport Hotel. Make reservations now for 3 days of learning and enjoyment.

The Digital Communications Conference schedule includes technical and introductory forums, demonstrations, a Saturday evening banquet, and an in-depth Sunday seminar. This conference is for everyone with an interest in digital communications, from beginners to experts.

Visit the TAPR website for more information or call (972) 671-8277.

The conference is seeking technical papers for presentation at the conference and publication in the Conference Proceedings, published by ARRL. Presentation at the conference is not required for publication. Papers are due by July 31, 2018, to Maty Weinberg, ARRL, 225 Main St, Newington, CT 06111 or via e-mail to maty@arrl.org.

The conference website has full details and submission guidelines.