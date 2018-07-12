ARRL has announced the winners of the 2018 QST Antenna Design Competition.

“Dozens of entries were received, but only three could win,” said QST Editor Steve Ford, WB8IMY.

Requirements for the 2018 QST Antenna Design Competition included an antenna for one or more bands between 2200 meters and 10 meters that could fit within a 30 × 50 foot area and be no taller than 30 feet above ground at any point.

“In other words, we were seeking designs for LF, MF, or HF antennas for limited-space applications,” Ford explained. “We wanted to see innovative antennas that would allow amateurs to get on the air without the need for towering supports and acres of property. Our winners not only met this challenge, they exceeded it.” The winners:

First Prize ($600): “A High Power 160/80-Meter Transmitting Magnetic Loop Antenna” by Steve Adler, VK5SFA.

($600): “A High Power 160/80-Meter Transmitting Magnetic Loop Antenna” by Second Prize ($250): “ LF/MF Reversible EWE Antennas for Small Lot, Weak Signal Applications” by Michael Sapp, WA3TTS.

LF/MF Reversible EWE Antennas for Small Lot, Weak Signal Applications” by Michael Sapp, WA3TTS. Third Prize ($150): “The 3/8-Wavelength Vertical for 20 Meters, a Hidden Gem” by Joe Reisert, W1JR.

Details of all three winning designs will appear in a future issue of QST.

Honorable Mentions

Several entries earned Honorable Mention status. We will be publishing these designs in QST later in the year as well. Honorable Mention recipients were:

“A Magnetic Loop for 80, 40, and 20 Meters” by John Chappell, W3HX

“Superior Performance from a Unique HF Vertical Loop” by John Portune, W6NBC

“A 630-Meter Mini Antenna that also Works on 160 Meters” by David Day, N1DAY; Ernie Hollingsworth, KC4SIT, and Sid Hendricks, W4IOE

“A Multiband Flagpole with Dual Top Hat Wires” by Donald P. Crosby, W1EJM

“A Compact, Removable 20-Meter Loaded Vertical Dipole” by Stephen Appleyard, G3PND

Ford expressed his appreciation to all participants and to Joel Hallas, W1ZR, who headed up the judging process. “It took weeks to evaluate the entries, with a lot of that time spent running antenna modeling applications and studying the results,” Ford said.

Next: The 2019 QST Key Design Competition

Hams have been building their own Morse keys since the dawn of Amateur Radio, and some creations have become legend. In 2019, QST is inviting participants to submit their best Morse key/paddle designs in the QST Key Competition. Design styles can include straight key, semiautomatic key (bug), paddle, or sideswiper. The winner in each category will receive $250. Only one entry may be accepted per person or team, and the deadline to submit is June 1, 2019.

Entries must include the actual key (it will be returned following judging) as well as detailed drawings, photos, and a written narrative. Winners will be chosen based on ingenuity of design, ergonomics of operation, and overall craftsmanship. The judges’ decisions are final.

The key must be an independent mechanical device, not an integral part of another device such as an electronic keyer. Keys must be the sole creations of the entrants and not available for sale.

Complete details and entry requirements will appear in the January 2019 edition of QST. The digital edition is now live.