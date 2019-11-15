A new Director and Vice Director have been elected in the ARRL’s Southeastern Division, based on results from ballot tabulations on Friday, November 15, in the 2019 ARRL Board of Director elections. Mickey Baker, N4MB, defeated incumbent Director Greg Sarratt, W4OZK, 2,132 votes to 1739 votes. Also, challenger James Schilling, KG4JSZ, (1,356 votes) defeated incumbent Vice Director Joseph Tiritilli, N4ZUW, (1,209 votes) and challenger Jeff Stahl, K4BH, (1,281 votes).

In the other contested race, incumbent Director John Robert Stratton, N5AUS, defeated challenger Madison Jones, W5MJ, to be re-elected as Director of the West Gulf Division. The vote was 2498 for Stratton and 1,405 for Jones.

Seats for Director and Vice Director in three other ARRL Divisions – Pacific (Director Jim Tiemstra, K6JAT, and Vice Director Kristen McIntyre, K6WX); Rocky Mountain (Director Jeff Ryan, K0RM, and Vice Director Robert Wareham, N0ESQ); and Southwestern (Director Richard Norton, N6AA) -- were unchallenged, with incumbents running for election in all but one case. Also, in the West Gulf Division Vice Director Lee Cooper, W5LHC, was running unopposed. In the Southwestern Division, Mark Weiss, K6FG, ran unopposed for the seat being vacated by Ned Stearns, AA7A.

All candidates having no opposition were declared elected at the close of the nominations period.