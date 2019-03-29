The deadline is June 1 to submit Morse key and paddle designs in the QST Key Competition. Hams have been building their own Morse keys since the dawn of Amateur Radio, and some creations have become legend. Design styles can include straight key, semiautomatic key (bug), paddle, or sideswiper. The winner in each category will receive $250. Only one entry may be accepted per person or team.

Entries must include the actual key (it will be returned following judging) as well as detailed construction drawings with dimensions (hand drawings are acceptable). Submissions also should include:

A list of materials and sources. Even if you built the key from materials you had on hand, you must specify commercial sources for comparable materials.

Photographs of the various steps of the construction/assembly process.

A written description of the key and how it was designed and assembled.

The key must be an independent mechanical device, not an integral part of another device such as an electronic keyer. Keys must be the sole creations of the entrants and not available for sale.

Winners will be chosen based on ingenuity of design, ergonomics of operation, and overall craftsmanship. The judges’ decisions are final.

Complete details and entry requirements are available on the ARRL website.