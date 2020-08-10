The ARRL Southern Florida Section Convention, hosted by the 55th annual Melbourne Hamfest, will take place this weekend with COVID-19 precautions in place.

The Melbourne Hamfest, sponsored by the Platinum Coast Amateur Radio Society (PCARS), will take place Friday and Saturday, October 9 and 10, at the Melbourne Auditorium, 625 E. Hibiscus Boulevard. “PCARS is planning all the social distancing recommended by Governor DeSantis,” said Dan Fisher, AI4GK, club PIO and Southern Florida Section PIC. “We will be limiting entry to no more than 500 people, tables are separated farther apart than usual, and face masks are required.”

Fisher said PCARS did not make this decision lightly, but with fewer attendees expected and the imposition of other guidelines, sponsors believe the event can go forward safely and within the guidelines specified by the governor. Visit the Melbourne Hamfest website for more information.