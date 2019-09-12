The theme for the 2020 Dayton Hamvention® will be “Amateur Radio, The Future.” Hamvention General Chair Jack Gerbs, WB8SCT, invited Hamvention attendees to celebrate amateur radio’s past, present, and future.

“As amateur radio operators, we enjoy many modes of operating,” Gerbs said. “We also enjoy challenges such as satellite communications, moonbounce, meteor scatter, and more. What truly excites me about our hobby is the diversity of these modes and the fact that, as we move to the future, we still enjoy the technologies of the past.”

Gerbs noted that Hamvention has long been a place to find vintage parts and gear and to see the latest technology.

“The theme acknowledges the role that amateur radio has always played and will continue to play in future communication developments,” Hamvention said, acknowledging the contributions of the many hams who actively work on new ideas, equipment designs, and software to improve electronic communication.

Hamvention 2020 takes place May 15 – 17 at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio.