The inaugural camp for radio amateurs in the Americas aged 15 through 25 has been put off until next year. It was set to take place June 21 – 26 at the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting in West Chester Township (North Cincinnati, Ohio). It has been rescheduled for July 2021. Campers accepted to the 2020 camp will have the first chance to register for the next year’s camp. The daily schedule and plan for the 2020 camp will be the same for the 2021 camp as much as possible. The committee found that July was a more accessible date for the widest range of campers to attend.

The committee is also looking at ideas for a shortened, virtual camp this summer, so that campers can participate in limited activities from home. The camp was meant to focus on building peer and mentor relationships and taking amateur radio to the next level.

While many sponsors and donors have already expressed support for holding over funds received for 2020 to use in 2021, refunds of donations made to the camp are being offered. Groups or individuals wishing to receive a refund should contact director Neil Rapp, WB9VPG. Less than $350 of the money spent thus far went to items that may not be usable in 2021, Rapp said.

More information about YOTA in the Americas can be found at YouthOnTheAir and on YOTAregion2 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.