The 2021 running of the AM Rally will take place from 0000 UTC on Saturday, February 6 to 0700 UTC on Monday, February 8. The annual AM Rally operating event encourages all operators to explore amateur radio’s original voice mode by showcasing the various types of amplitude modulation equipment in use today, ranging from early vacuum-tube radios to the latest SDR-based transceivers.

“Participation in the AM Rally has continued to grow over the past 5 years, as more operators explore the mode,” said Clark Burgard, N1BCG. “The AM Rally is a great way to beat the winter and COVID-19 blues.”

The AM Rally is open to all radio amateurs capable of operating on AM using any type of radio equipment from vintage to modern, vacuum tube to solid state. The AM Rally will use the 160-, 80-, 40-, 20-, 15-, 10-, and 6-meter bands.

“Those who have never tried AM mode will find plenty of help, if needed,” Burgard assured. An AM Rally 2021 promotional video is available. Contact Burgard for more information.