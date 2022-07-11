ARRL Northwestern Division Director Mike Ritz, W7VO, presented the 2021 ARRL Technical Innovation Award to Steve Haynal, KF7O, creator of the Hermes-Lite software-defined radio (SDR). "This long-overdue presentation was made during the October 27, 2022, meeting of the Willamette Valley DX Club," said Ritz. The ARRL Board of Directors bestowed the 2021 ARRL Technical Innovation Award to Haynal during its September 2021 meeting. Haynal was cited as the instrumental and driving force behind the Hermes-Lite 5 W HF SDR transceiver being a fully open-source hardware and software project. More information about Hermes-Lite is available on their website.