The 2021 Contest University (CTU), held in conjunction with the Dayton Hamvention® starting at 1300 UTC on May 20, has announced its roster of speakers. The live Zoom webinar event is free. Registration opens on April 21. Talks will run for 45 minutes followed by a question-and-answer session. More information is on the CTU website. The 2021 virtual Contest University will be recorded and available on YouTube following the event. — Thanks to CTU Chair Tim Duffy, K3LR