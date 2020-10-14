It’s here! The ARRL Handbook for Radio Communications for 2021 — your complete guide to radio experimentation, discovery, and innovation — now is available. The Handbook is written by radio amateurs for everyone who has a desire to advance the pursuit of wireless technology. It’s available in three formats: Traditional softcover, a six-volume, shrink-wrapped book set (box not included), and eBook digital editions.

The 2021 Handbook features new projects and tools, including an FET-controlled power switch, transmitting tube tester, 432-MHz utility Yagi, off-center-fed dipoles, a loop for 30 and 40 meters, RF sniffer construction, RFI loop antenna, and more. This invaluable resource offers new material on the behavior of RF chokes; circuits for PIN-diode RF switching; adding SDR panadaptors to older radios; digital modes FT4, FT8, and MSK144; care and feeding of power grid tubes; new feed line chokes for receive and transmit; ac power connector types and wiring, and more.

The Handbook Six-Volume Book Set, ARRL Item No. 1403, ISBN 978-1-62595-140-3, is $59.95 retail. The Handbook Softcover Book, ARRL Item No. 1397, ISBN 978-1-62595-139-7, is $49.95 retail. Order from the ARRL Store, from your ARRL Dealer, or call (860) 594-0355 or, toll-free in the US, (888) 277-5289.

A new bookshelf resource, Microcontroller Projects for Amateur Radio by Jack Purdum, W8TEE, and Albert Peter, AC8GY, has all the information you need to build fascinating projects using the Arduino, STM32 (“Blue Pill”), ESP32, and Teensy 4.0 microcontrollers.

Some practical, hands-on projects featured include a Morse code tutor, CW messenger, mini dummy load, and “double-double” magnetic loop antenna.

Microcontroller Projects for Amateur Radio is available from the ARRL Store or your ARRL Dealer. (ARRL Item no. 1284, ISBN: 978-1-62595-128-4, $39.95 retail, special ARRL Member Price $34.95). Call 860-594-0355 or, toll-free in the US, 888-277-5289.