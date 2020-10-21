Nominations for the 2021 Hamvention Awards will open on November 1. Hamvention will grant awards in the categories of technical achievement, special achievement, amateur radio operator of the year, and amateur radio club of the year.

The Technical Achievement Award recognizes important contributions toward technical excellence in the world of radio. Examples are inventions, processes, discoveries, experiments, or any other outstanding technical achievements that contributed to amateur radio.

The Special Achievement Award goes to a radio amateur who has made an outstanding contribution to the advancement of the radio art and or science. This award typically is conferred upon a respected amateur who has spearheaded a single, significant project.

The Amateur of the Year Award honors a radio amateur who has made a long-term commitment to the advancement of amateur radio. This individual will usually have a history of giving back to ham radio contributions and exhibits dedication to service, professionalism, and a desire to advance amateur radio.

The Club of the Year recognizes a club’s involvement in varied aspects of amateur radio for the greater good of the community and/or the nation.

These awards are conferred annually. Nominations close on February 15, 2021. Nomination forms are available. Additional information may be included as attachments. Provide a means to contact the nominee. Submit forms by email or US mail Hamvention, Attn: Awards Committee, P.O. Box 964, Dayton, OH 45401-0964.

Award recipients and their accomplishments will be posted on the Hamvention website and in the Hamvention program. Awards will be presented on the Saturday evening of Hamvention.

Since 1955, Dayton Hamvention has honored many radio amateurs and clubs for their dedication and contributions to amateur radio and to society.