ARRL Southeastern Division Director Mickey Baker, N4MB, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, overcame challengers for his position in the 2023-2025 election cycle. Ballots counted on November 18 showed Baker (2,785 votes) defeating challengers Vice Director James Schilling, KG4JSZ (1,000 votes), and John Willis, KB4DU (673 votes).

For the position of Vice Director, Jeff Beals, WA4AW (1,516 votes), of Loxahatchee, Florida, defeated challengers Andrew Milluzzi, KK4LWR (1,287 votes); Neal Sulmeyer, K4EA (859 votes), and Joseph Tiritilli, N4ZUW (763 votes).

Baker and Beals have been declared elected for terms beginning January 1, 2023. Baker is finishing his first term as an ARRL Director. He currently serves on the Administration and Finance Committee, and Logbook of The World Committee.

Southeastern Division members had the option to vote using paper or electronic ballots. The election was conducted by third party Election Services Co., of Melville, New York, which had been selected by the ARRL Ethics and Elections Committee (E&E). The tabulation was observed by E&E Chair, Midwest Division Director Art Zygielbaum, K0AIZ.

Those were the only contested races in this year’s election cycle for Director and Vice Director. In August, the incumbents in the other four Divisions, running unopposed in this election cycle, were declared winners. They are Pacific Division Director Kristen McIntyre, K6WX, and Vice Director Anthony Marcin, W7XM; Rocky Mountain Division Director Jeff Ryan, K0RM, and Vice Director Dan Grady, N2SRK; Southwestern Division Director Richard Norton, N6AA and Vice Director Edward Stearns, AA7A, and West Gulf Division Director John Robert Stratton, N5AUS, and Vice Director Lee Cooper, W5LHC.

ARRL is governed by its Board of Directors. Elections are held for five of the 15 ARRL Divisions each year, for terms of 3 years.