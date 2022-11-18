[revised 11/21/2022]



The 2022 ARRL November Sweepstakes Phone will run from 2100 UTC on Saturday, November 19 to 0259 UTC on Monday, November 21. This is the phone/SSB version of the contest, as the CW Sweepstakes counterpart ran during the weekend of November 5 - 7 -- so get your microphones ready!

The annual ARRL November Sweepstakes is the premier domestic contest in the US and Canada, and the oldest domestic radiosport event (the first was in 1930). The SS contest exchange has deep roots in message-handling protocol and replicates a radiogram preamble. In SS, stations exchange:

A consecutive serial number. Operators do not have to add leading zeros on contact numbers less than 100.

Precedence -- Q for Single Op QRP; A for Single Op, Low Power (up to 100 W output); B for Single Op, High Power (greater than 100 W output); U for Single Op, Unlimited, regardless of power; M for Multioperator, regardless of power, and S for School Club.

Your call sign.

Check -- the last two digits of the year of first license for either operator or station.

Section -- ARRL/RAC Section.

Each year, thousands of amateur radio operators, at all skill levels, attempt to beat their personal contact records, win awards in various categories, and achieve the coveted Clean Sweep by contacting all 84 ARRL and Radio Amateurs of Canada (RAC) Sections in a single weekend. Overall and Division winners will be awarded a plaque recognizing their efforts. Plaques are sponsored by individuals, groups, clubs, or by the principal awards sponsor, Icom America. Certificates will be awarded to those who have the top scores for CW and phone operations in each category and each ARRL/RAC Section and Division. Printable certificates will be available for download at ARRL Certificates. More information about the 2022 ARRL November Sweepstakes is available at arrl.org/sweepstakes.