ARRL

Secure Site Login

News

2022 International DX Convention in Visalia, California, is Cancelled

01/12/2022

The 2022 running of the popular International DX Convention (IDXC) in Visalia, California, has been cancelled. IDXC Co-chairs Bill Kendrick, N6RV, and Mel Hughes, K6SY, posted this announcement on the IDXC website: “It is with regret that the 2022 International DX Convention in Visalia, California, has been cancelled. The convention committee of the Southern California DX Club acted in response to the current [COVID-19] virus threat. We look forward to 2023. Those who had hotel reservations, please contact the hotel to ensure they are cancelled. Note: EVERYONE WHO HAS HOTEL RESERVATIONS, it is your responsibility to cancel your reservation as soon as possible, so that the hotels can resell their rooms.” 



Back

Back to Top

Having Trouble?

News & Features >> News