The 2022 running of the popular International DX Convention (IDXC) in Visalia, California, has been cancelled. IDXC Co-chairs Bill Kendrick, N6RV, and Mel Hughes, K6SY, posted this announcement on the IDXC website: “It is with regret that the 2022 International DX Convention in Visalia, California, has been cancelled. The convention committee of the Southern California DX Club acted in response to the current [COVID-19] virus threat. We look forward to 2023. Those who had hotel reservations, please contact the hotel to ensure they are cancelled. Note: EVERYONE WHO HAS HOTEL RESERVATIONS, it is your responsibility to cancel your reservation as soon as possible, so that the hotels can resell their rooms.”