John Gendron, NJ4Z, has been named the recipient of the 2022 Roanoke Division ARRL Service Award. This award is the highest and most prestigious recognition of an ARRL member operator within the Division's four states who has shown consistent and extensive leadership.



First licensed as a Technician in 2016, Gendron quickly advanced to the General- and Amateur Extra-class licenses. At the same time, he helped revitalize the Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) in his area, as well as the York County Amateur Radio Society (YCARS) in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Gendron's story about reinvigorating YCARS is featured in the "Club Station" column in the September 2022 issue of QST . He also has a YouTube channel, "From the Hamshack," is an avid DX chaser, and can often be found activating parks for Parks on the Air (POTA).



Gendron is the 55th recipient of the Roanoke Division ARRL Service Award, which began in 1968 and is bestowed annually. Judges for the award are past recipients. The award is also nicknamed the Vic Clark Award after one of the original winners, Victor Clark, W4KFC (SK), who was a Roanoke Division Director and ARRL President. The list of all 55 winners, as well as a history of the award, can be found on the Roanoke Division's website.



Nominations for the 2023 Roanoke Division ARRL Service Award recipient will open in January 2024.