W1AW and Maritime Radio Historical Society station K6KPH will transmit at various times the official W1AW Field Day Bulletin using CW, Phone, and various digital modes.



The 2022 W1AW and K6KPH Field Day Bulletin Schedule is as follows:



Maxim Memorial Station W1AW:



Mode Pacific Mountain Central Eastern UTC

FRIDAY:

CW 5:00 PM 6:00 PM 7:00 PM 8:00 PM 0000 (Sat)

Digital 6:00 PM 7:00 PM 8:00 PM 9:00 PM 0100

Phone 6:45 PM 7:45 PM 8:45 PM 9:45 PM 0145

CW 8:00 PM 9:00 PM 10:00 PM 11:00 PM 0300



SATURDAY:

CW 7:00 AM 8:00 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM 1400

Phone 8:00 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM 11:00 AM 1500

CW 5:00 PM 6:00 PM 7:00 PM 8:00 PM 0000 (Sun)

Digital 6:00 PM 7:00 PM 8:00 PM 9:00 PM 0100

Phone 6:45 PM 7:45 PM 8:45 PM 9:45 PM 0145



SUNDAY:

CW 7:00 AM 8:00 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM 1400

Phone 8:00 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM 11:00 AM 1500

Digital 9:00 AM 10:00 AM 11:00 AM 12:00 PM 1600



Maritime Radio Historical Society station K6KPH:



SATURDAY:

CW 7:30 AM 8:30 AM 9:30 AM 10:30 AM 1430

CW 5:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM 8:30 PM 0030 (Sun)

Digital 6:30 PM 7:30 PM 8:30 PM 9:30 PM 0130



SUNDAY:

CW 7:30 AM 8:30 AM 9:30 AM 10:30 AM 1430

Digital 9:30 AM 10:30 AM 11:30 AM 12:30 PM 1630



W1AW will operate on its regularly published frequencies.



CW frequencies are: 1.8025, 3.5815, 7.0475, 14.0475, 18.0975, 21.0675, 28.0675, 50.350, and 147.555 MHz.



Digital frequencies are: 3.5975, 7.095, 14.095, 18.1025, 21.095,28.095, 50.350, and 147.555 MHz.



Phone frequencies are: 1.855, 3.990, 7.290, 14.290, 18.160, 21.390,28.590, 50.350, and 147.555 MHz.



During Field Day weekend, W1AW will transmit the Field Day bulletin using 45.45-baud Baudot, PSK31 in BPSK mode and MFSK16 in this order.



Please note the Field Day bulletin will not be sent out via EchoLink.



Also note, on Friday local, June 24, 2022, the digital version of the Field Day bulletin sent at 9 PM EDT (0100 UTC on June 25) will be transmitted using BPSK31, Baudot, and MFSK16 in this order.

The regular digital mode lineup of Baudot, BPSK31, and MFSK16 will be used during Field Day weekend.



The Maritime Radio Historical Society's station K6KPH will transmit the CW portion of the W1AW Field Day message for the benefit of West Coast stations on 3.5815, 7.0475, 14.0475, 18.0975 and 21.0675 MHz.



The frequencies for the K6KPH Teleprinter version (RTTY, PSK31 and MFSK16) will be 3.5975, 7.095 and 14.095 MHz (in this mode order).



Any additional transmissions or changes in the schedule will be posted on the web at, http://www.arrl.org/Field-Day.

