The 2022 Youth on the Air (YOTA) Camp will be on the air and streaming online. The campers will be operating special event station W8Y from the National Voice of America (VOA) Museum of Broadcasting in West Chester Township, Ohio, as well as from their hotel. Activation of W8Y will begin on the evening of Sunday, June 12, and conclude at 1 PM EDT on Friday, June 17. Campers will operate the station as they finish projects, between camp sessions, and during their free time.



In addition, dedicated HF station operating times will be on Monday, June 13, from 2 - 11 PM EDT. Dedicated satellite station operating times will be on Thursday, June 16, and Friday, June 17, from 10 AM - 1 PM EDT. Earth-moon-Earth (EME) will be in operation on Tuesday, June 14, and Monday, June 13, from 9 to 11 PM EDT.



The opening and closing ceremonies will be streamed live on the Youth on the Air YouTube channel. The opening ceremony will take place on Sunday, June 12, from 4 PM EDT - 6:30 PM EDT and will feature keynote speaker Dr. Nathaniel Frissell, W2NAF, the founder of Ham Radio Science Citizen Investigation (HamSCI). The closing ceremony is on Friday, June 17, from 1 PM - 2 PM EDT. The YOTA YouTube channel will also feature a daily video that will spotlight the activities of the previous day.



For details about the 2022 YOTA Summer Camp, download the brochure from the YOTA web page, at www.youthontheair.org.



For additional information, contact Camp Director Neil Rapp, WB9VPG, at director@youthontheair.org.