ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® announces the results of the 2023 ARRL Division elections.

ARRL Great Lakes Division Vice Director Scott Yonally, N8SY (2,175 votes), of Lexington, Ohio, defeated candidate Michael Kalter, W8CI (2,023 votes), for the position of Division Director. Yonally will assume the role when Director Dale Williams, WA8EFK, who has held the seat since 2014, completes his current term at the end of the year.

In the Atlantic Division, Vice Director Martin Pittinger, KB3MXM (2,801 votes), of Owings Mills, Maryland, defeated candidate Robert Weinstock, W3RQ (1,044 votes) for the seat.

In the Dakota Division, Vice Director Lynn Nelson, W0ND (656 votes), of Minot, North Dakota, defeated candidate Matthew Holden, K0BBC (519 votes).

Winners will assume their roles for terms beginning January 1, 2024.

Members had the option to vote using paper or electronic ballots. The election was conducted by third party Election Services Co., of Melville, New York -- the same company that conducted ARRL elections in 2022. The tabulation was observed by Director of the ARRL Pacific Division Kristen McIntyre, K6WX, who chairs the ARRL Ethics and Elections Committee.

Those were the only contested races in this year’s election cycle for Director and Vice Director. In August, the following incumbents, running unopposed in this election cycle, were declared winners: Atlantic Division Director Robert Famiglio, K3RF; Dakota Division Director Bill Lippert, AC0W; Delta Division Director David Norris, K5UZ, and Vice Director Ed Hudgens, WB4RHQ.

In the Great Lakes Division, Roy Hook, W8REH, will be the next Vice Director. Hook ran unopposed for the seat vacated by Director-elect Yonally.

ARRL is governed by an all-volunteer Board of Directors. Elections are held for five of the 15 ARRL Divisions each year, for terms of 3 years.