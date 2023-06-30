2023 ARRL Field Day is in the books and from all indications, it was a success!



Social media is buzzing with stories and photos from around the country.



Results are coming in, and so far, 2,548 Field Day entries have been received. You can see a live, up-to-the-minute count of the entries, comments, and photos on the Field Day Entries Received web page.



Participants have been submitting photos and descriptions of their stations and setups to the SOAPBOX column. Below are just a few of the many Soapbox received so far.



William Roy, K1YOR:



"I used a Yaesu FT-450D, 100, and an



[MFJ] G5RV Junior [antenna] in the near vertical incidence skywave configuration. It was basically horizontal. The average height was about 14 to 18 feet above the ground, broadside was north/south, and the ends were pointing east and west. Because I was inside, the antenna could not be extended in a normal fashion. I used rubber standoffs and non-metal furniture to support the antenna.



Thomas Hardy, NN7O:



"This was my first year participating in Field Day. [I] operated CW [low power] from eastern California. I am still a new CW operator, and while I am getting better, I appreciate everyone's patience. I was using my KX2 into a 40-meter [end-fed-half-wave] setup as an inverted v. [It] seemed to work well. [I got] more east coast contacts than I expected!"



Thomas G. Azlin, W7SUA:



"I set up at our family cabin on the Mogollon Rim [Trail] near Show Low [in Arizona]. [I] used an [Elecraft] K3, [a] Goal Zero Yeti 1500X battery/inverter, [a] 200 -W solar panel for daytime charging, and an [MFJ] G5RV Junior [antenna] strung up in pine [trees] with pre-existing ropes and pulleys. [I] split my time between JS8 and FT8 on 40, 20, and 15 meters. [It was a] nice Field Day, [and] fun!"



Like many ARRL Field Day sites, the Hampden County Radio Association (HCRA) in Massachusetts welcomed guests to their event. They got more than they bargained for, though, when a black bear showed up and started helping itself to their food!



More stories and updates are on the way. Check out the ARRL News web page for the latest on 2023 Field Day!