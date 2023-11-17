The second part of the ARRL November Sweepstakes is for phone contacts, and it begins Saturday, November 18 at 2100 UTC, and runs through Monday, November 20 at 0259 UTC.

The contest objective is to support amateur self-training in radiocommunications, including improving amateur operating skills, conducting technical investigations, and intercommunicating with other amateurs. Amateur stations in the US and Canada (including territories and possessions) exchange information with as many other US and Canadian stations as possible on the 160-, 80-, 40-, 20-, 15-, and 10-meter bands. All stations may operate for no more than 24 of the 30 hours, and scores will be calculated from contacts logged during the first 24 hours of operation.

This year's Sweepstakes includes some updates:

The Radio Amateurs of Canada (RAC) updated several of their Sections, which means there are now 85 Sections participating. RAC replaced Maritime (MAR) by making New Brunswick (NB) and Nova Scotia (NS) individual Sections, Greater Toronto Area (GTA) was renamed Golden Horseshoe (GH), and Northern Territories was renamed as Territories (TER). These changes impact the Sections lists for RAC events, as well as ARRL Field Day and ARRL Sweepstakes.

Single Operator and Single Operator Unlimited entrants can participate using the Limited Antennas Overlay. With this overlay, operation is limited to the use of single-element antennas, such as a single vertical, an end-fed wire, or a single dipole antenna no more than 50 feet above ground at its highest point. The antenna(s) may cover multiple bands, as in the case of multiband verticals and dipoles with fan or trap constructions.

There were 262 plaques awarded for 2022 November Sweepstakes. What's it take to earn a high score or win a plaque? Check out the scores and winners from previous years at contests.arrl.org for the phone and CW results.

A complete list of rules can be found www.arrl.org/sweepstakes