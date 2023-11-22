Two balloted Section Manager elections were conducted this fall. Ballots were counted on Tuesday, November 21, at ARRL Headquarters. All two-year terms of office will begin on January 1, 2024.

For Section Manager of the ARRL Alaska Section:

David Stevens, KL7EB (incumbent), received 105 votes

Jeffrey Wolf, N8EX, received 72 votes

David Stevens, KL7EB, of Anchorage, Alaska, has been declared re-elected. Stevens has been the Section Manager of the ARRL Alaska Section since 2020. Stevens’ first term as Section Manager in Alaska was from 1998 through 1999, and he also served as Section Manager from 2002 through 2007.

For Section Manager of the ARRL Delaware Section:

Steven Keller, KC3DSO, received 130 votes

John Ferguson, K3PFW (incumbent), received 111 votes

Steven Keller, KC3DSO, of Milford, Delaware, has been declared the winner, and his two-year term of office starts on January 1, 2024.

The ARRL Alabama Section will also have a new Section Manager starting on January 1. Dennis Littleton, K4DL, of West Blocton, was the only nominee to run for the new term of office. Littleton is currently an ARRL Emergency Coordinator, Technical Specialist, Registered Instructor, and Volunteer Examiner. In recent years, he has served as an Assistant Section Manager and District Emergency Coordinator.

The current Section Manager of the Alabama Section, Roger Parsons, KK4UDU, of Mulga, decided not to run for a second term.

The following incumbent Section Managers ran unopposed during the nomination period, and they will begin new, two-year terms of office starting January 1, 2024: Mike Patterson, N6JGA (East Bay); Larry Camp, WB8R (Michigan); David Thomas, KM4NYI (Tennessee); John Kitchens, NS6X (Santa Barbara), and Ray Lajoie, AA1SE (Western Massachusetts).

There were no Section Manager nominating petitions received from Kansas or New Mexico by the receipt deadline of September 8, 2023. Nominations for new 18-month terms starting on July 1, 2024, will be resolicited in the January and February issues of QST.